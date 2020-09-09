Wednesday Night Forecast | September 9th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mostly dry again today with humidity that has been on the rise. We are currently wedged between two systems with high pressure working to keep the rain away from all angles. The far Eastern regions may see a shower later this evening but if they miss out tonight, better opportunities will be around for Thursday and Friday. Thursday night, a weak cold front passes through providing a few hit or miss showers into Friday. This will also knock our temperatures down a few degrees before the humid air builds back in for the start of the weekend. A stronger system moves in late Saturday night and sweeps through Sunday giving us the best shot at storm chances.

Thursday: Warm with a few showers popping up in the afternoon with moisture pulling in and a weak cold front crossing late. High: 86

Friday: A slight breeze with hit or miss showers, mainly in the afternoon. Otherwise, a mix of clouds with breaks of sun between. High: 82

Saturday: Turning humid with muggy air pumping in from the Southwest. A cold front develops once again from an upper-level trough that will pull some stormy weather into the second half of our weekend. High: 84

Sunday: Windy at times with scattered showers, storms. Heavy rain possible as well as gusty storm winds. Humidity drops late Sunday night into early next week leaving us with a comfortable feel for our third week of September. High: 80