Wednesday’s Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday! We will have another round of hot weather today. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s as a high-pressure system down to our south will help us stay dry but also bring in some warm hot air from our southern states. Thursday we will start off in the upper 80s but rain chances will start to climb back into your forecast by the weekend as a cold front from the west will swing through the area by Sunday bringing showers and some thunderstorms. But by next week we will have another round of fall-like weather to start off your workweek.

Thursday: Still warm for this time of the year as we will be mostly dry as our greatest rain chances will be for our mountain counties. High:88

Friday: Rain showers will start to creep into your forecast but stay mostly south of US-33. High:82

The Weekend: Scattered showers and some thunderstorms ahead of the cold frontal boundary on Saturday with temperatures taking a nose dive back down into the lower 80s. Sunday the front pushes through with more rumbles of thunder as by the time you wake up on Monday it will feel like fall outside.

