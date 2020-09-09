Advertisement

WVDOT releases another $12 million in purchase order paving

(WLUC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) has released another round of purchase order paving projects totaling nearly $12 million.

These 45 projects are ready to pave now, with the work scheduled to begin within the next two weeks.

Some of the counties where there will be projects include Barbour County (Old US 250), Doddridge County (Duckworth-Central Station), Harrison County (Marshville Road), Lewis County (Murphy Creek Road), Marion County (McCurdysville Pike), Preston County (Centenary-Mountain Dale Road), Randolph County (Horton-Whitmer Road, Gum Road-Corridor H, and Beverly Hills), Taylor County (Middleville Road), and Upshur County (Abbott Road and Childers Run Road).

