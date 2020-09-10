Advertisement

$650,000 is announced for Brownfield site cleanup in W.Va.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced $650,000 to clean-up two Brownfield site locations in W.Va., according to a press release.

This funding will characterize, assess, and conduct cleanup of property that may have the presence or potential presence of hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants.

“West Virginia is nationally known for our incredible natural beauty. It is important that we take the steps necessary to reclaim property that is contaminated by hazardous waste and pollutants so we can preserve West Virginia’s splendor for generations to come. I look forward to the benefits of these grants in Sutton and Huntington and will continue to advocate for more funding like this through my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee,” said Senator Capito.

“West Virginia remains wild and wonderful because of our endless forests and beautiful waterways, but in order to preserve our incredible state for years to come we must continue to work together. These Brownfield awards will support projects across the state with the singular goal of keeping the Mountain State thriving and healthy. As Ranking Member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working with the EPA and West Virginia organizations to preserve this wild and wonderful way of life, while fighting here in Washington for funding that keeps our rivers, lakes, and public lands healthy for future generations to enjoy,”said Senator Manchin.

Individual awards listed below:

· City of Huntington – $350,000

· Braxton County Development Authority – $300,000

