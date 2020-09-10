ACC coaches proposes all-inclusive NCAA tournament
Would allow all eligible teams into the big dance
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Plans for the 2020-21 college basketball season are ongoing, with the status of non-conference games and early season tournament up in the air.
The coaches of the Atlantic Coast Conference, led by Duke head man Mike Krzyzewski unanimously proposed an all-inclusive NCAA tournament on Wednesday.
346 of the 357 NCAA Division I teams are eligible for tournament play this upcoming season.
The NCAA Division I council is slated to reveal the format of fall sports on September 16.
