ACC coaches proposes all-inclusive NCAA tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Plans for the 2020-21 college basketball season are ongoing, with the status of non-conference games and early season tournament up in the air.

The coaches of the Atlantic Coast Conference, led by Duke head man Mike Krzyzewski unanimously proposed an all-inclusive NCAA tournament on Wednesday.

Updated Statement from Coach K on NCAA Tournament Expansion Concept pic.twitter.com/4hyw0MdoNw — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) September 9, 2020

346 of the 357 NCAA Division I teams are eligible for tournament play this upcoming season.

The NCAA Division I council is slated to reveal the format of fall sports on September 16.

