Buckhannon Fire Department responds to A/C unit fire at Walmart

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buckhannon Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from the Walmart in Buckhannon.

Crews were alerted at 5:12 p.m. Thursday evening.

Officials say the belt in the A/C unit caught fire and burnt the wiring in the unit.

No injuries were reported and officials say everyone in the store made it out safely.

