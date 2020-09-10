Fairmont State has excelled financially despite ongoing pandemic

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A recent report shows a local university has excelled financially despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fairmont State was the only public institution in West Virginia to show no indicators of financial stress in a recent article in The Hechinger Report, according to a press release, . The Hechinger report outlines four areas where financial stress could occur. Dr. Mirta Martin attributes this financial success to wise spending by faculty and staff.

“I have asked faculty and staff to make hard decisions.” Said Dr. Mirta Martin, President of Fairmont State. “I’ve asked them to look at spending as though it would be in their own homes, meaning, ‘Do you want to have it? Yes. Do you need to have it? No.’”

Four metrics are used to determine financial stress including: retention, enrollment, average tuition, and appropriations. You can find a link to this report here (https://hechingerreport.org).

