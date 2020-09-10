Advertisement

Health officials report 209 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 209 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Thursday.

It brings the total count to 12,017.

DHHR officials also reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 257.

The patients were a 80-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 88-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We take the reporting of these tragic deaths very seriously and extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 2,856 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 141 patients are currently hospitalized. 51 patients are in ICU, and 21 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (851), Boone (169), Braxton (9), Brooke (103), Cabell (610), Calhoun (21), Clay (30), Doddridge (14), Fayette (432), Gilmer (19), Grant (145), Greenbrier (113), Hampshire (93), Hancock (128), Hardy (75), Harrison (308), Jackson (219), Jefferson (397), Kanawha (1,809), Lewis (36), Lincoln (127), Logan (536), Marion (234), Marshall (138), Mason (131), McDowell (75), Mercer (355), Mineral (148), Mingo (287), Monongalia (1,547), Monroe (146), Morgan (43), Nicholas (60), Ohio (302), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (55), Preston (142), Putnam (362), Raleigh (399), Randolph (228), Ritchie (9), Roane (37), Summers (22), Taylor (112), Tucker (13), Tyler (15), Upshur (51), Wayne (304), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (327), Wyoming (75).

