Advertisement

King chasing way more than just school records with Flying Eagles

Premier Bank Player of the Week
Jeremiah King
Jeremiah King(wdtv)
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jeremiah King has been carrying the ball for the Flying Eagles since his freshman season. Now, the junior sits just 805 yards away from the school’s all-time leading rushing record after logging 295 yards with 4 touchdowns in RCB’s Week 1 victory over Elkins. The clip is currently held by his cousin, Ghovan Davidson, who Jeremiah played with for one season.

“My football IQ definitely got higher,” he said. “I know what it takes to lead a team and get us to that next level.”

For a running back, King is quite reserved. He doesn’t do much chirping at opponents, or ear wagging to the crowd. But his game speaks volumes.

“Out on the field.. that’s his talking,” senior safety and Jeremiah’s childhood friend Tommy Hawkins said. “He just proves day in and day out that he is one of the top running backs in the state.”

King is also looking to prove to his teammates, his coaches, and most importantly himself that a kid from Clarksburg can use football as a ticket out of town. He’s had Division I and even NFL aspirations since he can remember.

“A lot of kids don’t make it out of Clarksburg, let alone RCB. For me to be able to go to that next level that would mean a lot for me and hopefully, the community.”

To achieve that goal, King knows he has to keep doing his thing on both sides of the football every Friday night. The Eagles host East Fairmont for Week 2 as 7 p.m. on September 11.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

ACC coaches proposes all-inclusive NCAA tournament

Updated: 19 hours ago
Would allow all eligible teams into the big dance

Sports

WVU women’s soccer embarks on 9-game Big 12 slate Friday

Updated: 20 hours ago
Mountaineers travel to Iowa State

Sports

Monongalia County Athletics on indefinite pause

Updated: 20 hours ago
County remains in red on DHHR map

Sports

Bridgeport sweeps soccer doubleheader over Byrd

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:27 PM EDT
Boys won 4-0, Girls 6-0

Latest News

Sports

“We better be”: WVU opens 2020 season with emphasis on run game

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
Worst in the Big 12 in 2019 in rushing offense

Sports

Former Mountaineers find home on practice squads

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT
Many were cut on Saturday when teams trimmed down to 53-man.

Sports

An outlier or a trend: TCU-SMU called off as Big 12 begins play this weekend

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
WVU hosts Eastern Kentucky on Saturday

Sports

South Harrison shuts out Lincoln in opener, 3-0

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT
Tharp had 12 saves

Sports

Grafton & Valley-Wetzel find new Week 2 opponents

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
Both had original games called-off

Sports

RCB’s King named Premier Bank Player of Week 1

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT
4 touchdowns vs. Elkins