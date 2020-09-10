King chasing way more than just school records with Flying Eagles

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jeremiah King has been carrying the ball for the Flying Eagles since his freshman season. Now, the junior sits just 805 yards away from the school’s all-time leading rushing record after logging 295 yards with 4 touchdowns in RCB’s Week 1 victory over Elkins. The clip is currently held by his cousin, Ghovan Davidson, who Jeremiah played with for one season.

“My football IQ definitely got higher,” he said. “I know what it takes to lead a team and get us to that next level.”

For a running back, King is quite reserved. He doesn’t do much chirping at opponents, or ear wagging to the crowd. But his game speaks volumes.

“Out on the field.. that’s his talking,” senior safety and Jeremiah’s childhood friend Tommy Hawkins said. “He just proves day in and day out that he is one of the top running backs in the state.”

King is also looking to prove to his teammates, his coaches, and most importantly himself that a kid from Clarksburg can use football as a ticket out of town. He’s had Division I and even NFL aspirations since he can remember.

“A lot of kids don’t make it out of Clarksburg, let alone RCB. For me to be able to go to that next level that would mean a lot for me and hopefully, the community.”

To achieve that goal, King knows he has to keep doing his thing on both sides of the football every Friday night. The Eagles host East Fairmont for Week 2 as 7 p.m. on September 11.

Kids like Jeremiah King [@jshmoove1] remind me why sports matters, why sports storytelling matters & why I chose this profession. Football means so much more than touchdowns & ints for this young man. 🏈 💯 pic.twitter.com/yWGOY5YbXu — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) September 10, 2020

