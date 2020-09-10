Kroger to provide drive-thru flu shots

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – People will be able to get a flu shot in their vehicles at Kroger locations this year.

Kroger announced Thursday drive-thru shots would be available at all of Kroger Health’s 2,200 pharmacies and 223 of its Little Clinics.

“It will be very difficult for people to determine the difference between flu symptoms and COVID-19,” Kroger Health health and wellness director Doug Cornelius said. “That’s why it’s so important for Americans to get a flu shot this year. It not only has been proven to help protect against the flu, but may also help reduce misidentification as COVID-19.”

Kroger will also be offering on-site flu shot programs for businesses and organizations.

