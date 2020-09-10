Manchin applauds $20 million investment in W.Va. bridges

Washington, D.C. (WDTV) – The U.S. Department of Transportation invested $20 million into 19 W.Va. bridges.

Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded this decision. This funding will directly impact Harrison, Marion, and Monongalia counties. On May 28, 2020, Senator Manchin urged U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao to support these investments.

“Many of West Virginia’s bridges are in critical condition and in desperate need of repair. These bridges are more than 40 years old and this investment on the part of DOT will create safer roadways for generations of West Virginians. I am pleased by DOT’s investment in fixing our bridges and will continue to fight for funding that addresses long term issues which affect West Virginians every day.”

