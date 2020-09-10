Advertisement

Monongalia County Athletics on indefinite pause

County remains in red on DHHR map
Crudup
Crudup(wdtv)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - While high school athletics continue across most of North Central West Virginia, student-athletes at Clay-Battelle, University and Morgantown High have not been able to participate in games or practices this week.

Monogalia County remains in red in the DHHR color-coded map.

This has presented a unique challenge to coaches like Mohigan first year head man Sean Biser, who is tasked with keeping 15-18 year olds engaged in Zoom meetings and at home workouts without knowing when they will be able to play again.

“That’s one thing that athletics gave our kids was a sense of normalcy,” Biser said. “Now that that’s gone, a lot of kids have said they have reverted back to the way it was in the spring. We’ve come so far since then.”

Catch Biser’s full interview this Friday on Fitfth Quarter extra on Fox 10 at 11:35 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVU women’s soccer embarks on 9-game Big 12 slate Friday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Mountaineers travel to Iowa State

Sports

Bridgeport sweeps soccer doubleheader over Byrd

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:27 PM EDT
Boys won 4-0, Girls 6-0

Sports

“We better be”: WVU opens 2020 season with emphasis on run game

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
Worst in the Big 12 in 2019 in rushing offense

Sports

Former Mountaineers find home on practice squads

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT
Many were cut on Saturday when teams trimmed down to 53-man.

Latest News

Sports

An outlier or a trend: TCU-SMU called off as Big 12 begins play this weekend

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
WVU hosts Eastern Kentucky on Saturday

Sports

South Harrison shuts out Lincoln in opener, 3-0

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT
Tharp had 12 saves

Sports

Grafton & Valley-Wetzel find new Week 2 opponents

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
Both had original games called-off

Sports

RCB’s King named Premier Bank Player of Week 1

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT
4 touchdowns vs. Elkins

Sports

Top 5 plays of Week 1

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
The best plays from Week 1 of the 5th quarter

Sports

Former Mountaineers in the NFL

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 12:35 AM EDT