Monongalia County Athletics on indefinite pause

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - While high school athletics continue across most of North Central West Virginia, student-athletes at Clay-Battelle, University and Morgantown High have not been able to participate in games or practices this week.

Monogalia County remains in red in the DHHR color-coded map.

This has presented a unique challenge to coaches like Mohigan first year head man Sean Biser, who is tasked with keeping 15-18 year olds engaged in Zoom meetings and at home workouts without knowing when they will be able to play again.

“That’s one thing that athletics gave our kids was a sense of normalcy,” Biser said. “Now that that’s gone, a lot of kids have said they have reverted back to the way it was in the spring. We’ve come so far since then.”

