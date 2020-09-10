More than $824,000 given to law enforcement agencies and school districts in W.Va.

WHEELING, W.Va. – Several law enforcement agencies and school districts received more than $824,000 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP).

Nationally, the COPS Office SVPP awarded almost $50 million in school safety funding. SVPP provides up to 75 percent funding for school safety measures for schools.

Awards in the Northern District of West Virginia are:

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office - $146,230

Pocahontas County Board of Education - $167,915

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office - $120,560

Grant County Board of Education - $390,069

“Children and their safety are top priorities for my office and our law enforcement partners. Every child deserves a safe and secure learning environment, and this funding will go a long way in creating just that,” said U.S. Attorney Bill Powell of the Northern District of West Virginia.

The four awards announced today can be used for: training for local law enforcement officers to prevent student violence; metal detectors, locks, lighting, and other deterrent measures; technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency; and other measures that provide a significant improvement in security.

In addition to the school safety grants announced today, the COPS Office School Safety Working Group has identified 10 actions that can be taken by schools, school districts, and law enforcement agencies to help prevent tragedies in our nation’s schools. The Ten Essential Actions to Improve School Safety can be used in school shootings as well as to other areas of school safety, including natural disasters and student suicide.

Adopting policies and practices based on the recommendations in this publication can help make school communities safer and save lives.

