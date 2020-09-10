Phone scammers targeting the elderly

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - Individuals claiming to represent the Department of Justice are calling members of the public as part of a scam appearing to target the elderly, according to the United States Department of Justice.

The DOJ strongly encourages the public to stay vigilant and not provide personal information to these scammers. These individuals are falsely presenting themselves as DOJ investigators or employees. The DOJ warns that these scammers are also leaving a voicemail with a call-back number.

“Phone scams are an ugly and pervasive act of victimization. The scams being reported to our National Elder Fraud Hotline are especially heinous because they show the perpetrators are preying upon one of the most vulnerable segments of our society – the elderly,” said OVC Director Jessica Hart. “As if this were not despicable enough, the scammers do so posing as employees of the Justice Department, usurping public trust in the agency that serves as a bastion of fairness and lawfulness while these scams exploit the elderly for financial gain. The first step to identifying these criminals is to have their crimes reported.”

The DOJ encourages those who receive these calls not to provide personal information and to report these scams to the FTC via their website or by calling 877–FTC–HELP (877-382-4357). Fraud can also be reported to the FBI for law enforcement action at https://www.justice.gov/criminal-fraud/report-fraud.

