Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Ronald George Sprouse, 79, of Stonewood passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the River Oaks Nursing Home. He was born in Lost Creek on March 23, 1941, a son of the late George and Thelma Childers Sprouse. He is survived by his wife, Clista Ann Hennings Sprouse, whom he married on September 23, 1960; four children, Robin Paugh and her husband Danny of Mt. Clare, George Sprouse and his girlfriend Bobbi Jo McIntyre, Gregory Sprouse and his wife Dawn of Stonewood and Hansel Sprouse and his girlfriend Vinnie of Weston; nine grandchildren, Tiffany Paugh, Julie Mcmonigle, Kayla Thomas and her husband Garrett, Nathan Sprouse and his wife Briana, R. J. Sprouse and his girlfriend Emily, Abigail Sprouse and her boyfriend Travis, Tony Sprouse, Sierra Shumate, and Travis Sprouse; nine great-grandchildren, Kamron, Mieha, Caden, Lakoda, Jase, Kami, Madilyn, Braylee and Travis; three sisters, Ruth Golbert and her husband Philip of Ohio, Rebecca Hupps and her husband Robert of Stonewood and Roberta Greynolds and her husband Dave of Mt. Clare; and one daughter-in-law, Tina Sprouse. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Richard Sprouse and one infant sister, Ruby Sprouse. Mr. Sprouse was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and was employed as a mechanic at Jerry’s Auto, RG Motors and Rokisky’s Exxon.  Mr. Sprouse was an avid dirt track race car driver and NASCAR fan.  He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and hanging out at the garage with the guys.  He was a member of Hermon Lodge No. 6 A.F. & A.M. Clarksburg, WV and was Christian by faith. The family of Mr. Sprouse would like to thank the River Oaks Nursing Home staff for the excellent care they provided. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Reverend Sherman Goodwin officiating.  Interment will be in the Stonewall Park Cemetery. The family of Mr. Sprouse request all visitors wear masks. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

