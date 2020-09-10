Advertisement

Starbucks officially gets rid of (almost all) straws

The chain says its ‘committed to a more sustainable way to sip’
Starbucks has officially abandoned straws for its cold drinks in favor of lids with a drinking spout.
Starbucks has officially abandoned straws for its cold drinks in favor of lids with a drinking spout.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Say goodbye to those iconic green straws you use to sip your iced coffee through at Starbucks.

The chain has officially abandoned the straws in favor of sippy cup lids for most drinks.

The new lids have a drinking spout and contain about 10% less plastic than Starbucks' previous flat lid and straw combo.

They’re also made of polypropylene, which is recyclable.

The company’s chief sustainability officer said it’s another step toward their goal of a 50% reduction in waste by the year 2030.

The new lids should be fully adopted in the United States and Canada by the end of the month.

Only blended beverages, like Frappuccinos, will still come with a domed lid and a straw, except where plastic straws are against the law.

In those cases, straws with alternative materials will be used.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Bubba Wallace leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at season’s end

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Bubba Wallace is leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season.

National Politics

Trump campaign asks federal judge to kill Nevada vote-by-mail law

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Attorneys for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign are urging a federal judge in Las Vegas to block a state law and prevent mail-in ballots from going to all active Nevada voters less than eight weeks before the Nov. 3 elections and amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

US will end current health screening of some travelers

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC said the current screening, which includes temperature checks and travelers vouching for their health, “has limited effectiveness” because some infected people show no symptoms.

National

California fire that killed 3 threatens thousands of homes

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Several other people have been critically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire in the foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada, authorities said.

National

Huge fire at Beirut port sows panic after last month’s blast

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.

Latest News

National Politics

US sanctions Ukraine lawmaker who disclosed Biden recordings

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Russian-linked Ukrainian lawmaker for interfering in the U.S. presidential election by releasing edited audio recordings designed to denigrate Democrat Joe Biden.

National Politics

GOP’s slimmed-down virus bill scuttled by Senate Democrats

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats reject a scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in a Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before the election.

National Politics

Twitter to label or remove misleading claims on vote results

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Twitter said Thursday that starting next week it will label or remove misleading claims that try to undermine public confidence in elections.

National Politics

McConnell, Schumer trade barbs about coronavirus relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A slimmed-down virus relief bill is expected to fail in a Senate vote on Thursday.

National

Bargain chain Century 21 to shut down after nearly 60 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Century 21 Stores — a destination for bargain hunters looking for fat deals on designer dresses and shoes, cosmetics and housewares for nearly 60 years — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is winding down its business.