Advertisement

Tennessee officials searching for tiger spotted by deputy

A deputy spotted the animal Wednesday night at an industrial park, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media.
A deputy spotted the animal Wednesday night at an industrial park, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities were searching Thursday morning for a tiger in East Tennessee.

A deputy spotted the animal Wednesday night at an industrial park, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media. Several agencies including animal control, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and representatives with the rescue organization Tiger Haven are helping with the search, the statement said.

There were unconfirmed tiger sightings reported overnight in the eastern part of the county, and the search was continuing Thursday morning, dispatchers told news outlets.

Knoxville Zoo spokeswoman Tina Rolen said all of its tigers are accounted for, and the zoo has not been involved in the search.

Tiger spotted in East Knox County. See link below to our News Room for more information. https://knoxsheriff.org/bolo-east-knox-tiger-alert/

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health officials report 209 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: moments ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 209 new COVID-19 cases in W.Va. Thursday.

National

Fires without precedent rage in usually cool, wet Northwest

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Because of its cool, wet climate, the Pacific Northwest rarely experiences such intense fire activity. But climate change driven by human-caused greenhouse gases is expected to keep warming the region, with most models predicting drier summers, according to the College of the Environment at the University of Washington.

National

Bargain chain Century 21 to shut down after nearly 60 years

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Century 21 Stores — a destination for bargain hunters looking for fat deals on designer dresses and shoes, cosmetics and housewares for nearly 60 years — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is winding down its business.

National Politics

US layoffs remain elevated as 884,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week at 884,000, a sign that layoffs are stuck at a historically high level six months after the viral pandemic flattened the economy.

Latest News

National

San Francisco's eerie orange glow from wildfire haze

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Smoke from California's massive wildfires turn day into night in San Francisco Wednesday.

National

Russia says West trying to victimize Moscow over Navalny

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The German hospital treating him said Monday that Navalny’s condition has improved, allowing doctors to take him out of an induced coma.

National

Assange extradition hearing paused over COVID-19 risk

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The London hearing on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition from Britain to the United States was suspended Thursday because one of the lawyers may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

National

In a year of social distancing, virus alters Sept. 11, too

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

National

Texas fugitive wanted in Georgia deputy shooting captured

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a man wanted in the recent shooting of a Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been captured.

National

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.