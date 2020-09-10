Advertisement

Three people charged with murder of a 5-year-old in Harrison County have been indicted

By WDTV News Staff
Sep. 10, 2020
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three individuals charged with the murder of a 5-year-old boy back in March were indicted yesterday.

Peter Wodzinski, Chasity Wodzinski and Michelle Boggs were indicted of murder of a child by parent, guardian or custodian.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers responded to Ruby Memorial Hospital March 18 to investigate the abuse of a 5-year-old boy.

Troopers say the victim had multiple bruises all over his body. The victim also had a cut on his genital region. The victim died on March 20 at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Peter, Chasity and Boggs are being held at North Central Regional Jail.

