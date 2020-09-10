Advertisement

Thursday’s Weather Forecast

Warm temperatures and eastern showers
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -With a high-pressure system centered over the southeast. NCWV is sandwiched between two systems to our east and west. Going into the weekend temperatures will drop back down into the lower 80s as cold front will move into our region. We will see scattered showers and storms mostly on Sunday as temperatures return back to the normal for this time of the year by Monday of next week.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures and isolated rain chances mostly south of US-33. High: 82

Saturday: Windy conditions ahead of the cold front with some more scattered showers in the area. High: 86

Sunday: Stormy weather with heavy rain showers and some thunderstorms. The cold front will move through the region leaving cool and dry air behind. High: 82

Next Week: Temperatures will start off in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a nice dry air mass moving in from the north. For now, dry conditions seem to be the pattern going into next week.

