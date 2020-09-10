Advertisement

Trump administration: more than $253,000 in housing preservation grants to be given to rural W.Va..

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WDTV) - The Trump administration announced today that the USDA is investing more than $253,000 in housing preservation grants in rural W.Va..

The funding is to repair and rehabilitate up to 39 homes for low and very-low income households in 22 counties. The list includes Doddridge, Gilmer, Randolph and Ritchie counties.

The housing preservation grants can be used to repair or replace electrical wiring, foundations, insulation, and more.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural West Virginia in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives,” said West Virginia State Director Kris Warner.

For more information about the Housing Preservation Grant Program, visit https://go.usa.gov/xGZb2.

