WVU women’s soccer embarks on 9-game Big 12 slate Friday

Mountaineers travel to Iowa State
Nizzo
Nizzo(WVU athletics)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s soccer will be the first Mountaineer team to play in the fall of 2020 as WVU travels to Iowa State to kickoff their 9-game Big 12 season on Friday night.

8 starters return from their 2019 Sweet 16 team, but they are still young with 17 of 25 players being underclassmen.

WVU will play Friday from now until the first week of November, with the hope of also competing in the spring, if the NCAA holds its championship season then.

