A life-saving gift: Man donates part of his liver to his wife

Kelli Estep from Lincoln County, West Virginia received a liver transplant thanks to a generous donation from her husband of 19 years, James.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WSAZ) - Health professionals in Ohio marked a major milestone last month as a woman from West Virginia received the gift of life from her husband.

In 2010, Kelli Estep, of Lincoln County, West Virginia found out she had stage 3 cirrhosis, a form of advanced liver disease, and that she would need liver transplant.

Estep was placed on the national transplant list but likely would not have the transplant until her Model for End-stage Liver Disease score increased.

A living donor liver transplant is another option for patients who need to have a transplant. That’s when Kelli’s husband of 19 years, James, stepped in after discovering he was a perfect match for donation.

Last month, the procedure was done at UC Health. Officials say it was the first adult living donor liver transplant in Greater Cincinnati.

Health officials say the couple continues to do well during their recovery.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

