Friday Morning Weather Update

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday! We are starting off with some fog in most of our regions this morning. As we are waiting for a cold front to pass through this weekend. Temperatures today will reach the mid-80s as we will have more clouds in the area with the sunshine being sparse going into the afternoon hours. Our rain chances for today will mostly be in our southeastern counties as more widespread rain chances will increase going into Saturday night / Sunday.

Saturday: Saturday is looking like the best day out of the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s and we will start off dry that morning. But light rain chances will be in the area by the afternoon as the cold front from the north slowly starts to approach the region. Windy conditions and partly cloudy skies will be the main factor to start off the weekend. High: 84

Sunday: Sunday is looking stormy. The cold front will push through the region with windy conditions and some thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. After the front passes cool air from the north will settle in as temperatures will drop into the upper 70s to start off next week.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.