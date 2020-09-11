Advertisement

Friday Night Forecast | September 11th 2020

Scattered showers to our East tonight with humid conditions in rain-free areas.
Scattered showers to our East tonight with humid conditions in rain-free areas.(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Few more clouds today with muggy air. A couple of showers developing in far Eastern counties that will fade away late tonight. Some patchy fog tonight will be possible but breezy winds may help keep that away with movement. The weekend starts off dry and humid and ends with scattered rainstorms that may produce heavy rain at times.

Saturday: Warm and humid; mostly dry start with sun and clouds. Rain developing throughout the afternoon in an isolated nature and becoming more scattered throughout the night. High: 84

Sunday: Breezy with scattered rain showers and pop-up storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Conditions start to slowly improve overnight. High: 80

Monday: A few early morning showers leftover with cloud cover. A gradual clearing process throughout the morning into the afternoon. High: 77

Mid-Week: Abundant bright sunshine with dry weather and comfortable temperatures as a wide area of high pressure takes control from the North.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday Morning Weather Update

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Adam Wright
Partly cloudy skies with early morning fog as we will see more sunshine this afternoon with rain chances remaining to our southeast.

Forecast

Thursday Overnight Forecast | September 10th 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Our mostly dry weather continues with the exception of a few Eastern counties experiencing light scattered showers now and into this evening.

Forecast

11pm 7 day 9 10 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | September 10th 2020

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Our mostly dry weather continues with the exception of a few Eastern counties experiencing light scattered showers now and into this evening.

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM forecast September 10th 2020

Updated: 22 hours ago

Forecast

Thursday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Another nice day with mostly dry conditions as temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s as rain chances will be east of I79.

Forecast

7 day 9 9 2020 11pm

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM forecast 9 9 2020

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT

Forecast

Wednesday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Dry weather will continue for the next few days as storms will be approaching the area by the weekend.

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | September 8th 2020

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
A ridge of high pressure keeps most areas dry with sunshine for the next few days while rain tries to return to some of our far Eastern regions.