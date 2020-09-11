Friday Night Forecast | September 11th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Few more clouds today with muggy air. A couple of showers developing in far Eastern counties that will fade away late tonight. Some patchy fog tonight will be possible but breezy winds may help keep that away with movement. The weekend starts off dry and humid and ends with scattered rainstorms that may produce heavy rain at times.

Saturday: Warm and humid; mostly dry start with sun and clouds. Rain developing throughout the afternoon in an isolated nature and becoming more scattered throughout the night. High: 84

Sunday: Breezy with scattered rain showers and pop-up storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Conditions start to slowly improve overnight. High: 80

Monday: A few early morning showers leftover with cloud cover. A gradual clearing process throughout the morning into the afternoon. High: 77

Mid-Week: Abundant bright sunshine with dry weather and comfortable temperatures as a wide area of high pressure takes control from the North.