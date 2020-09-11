Advertisement

Glenville State College Preservice Teachers Participate in YMHFA Training

Glenville State College education students participating in Youth Mental Health First Aid Training
Glenville State College education students participating in Youth Mental Health First Aid Training
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WDTV) - Preservice teachers within the Department of Education at Glenville State College (GSC) recently participated in Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) training.

The training course was one-day-long and taught parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, and health and human services workers how to help individuals aged 12-18 who are experiencing challenges with mental health or addiction, according to GSC. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance abuse, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including AD/HD), and eating disorders.

The training was led by YMHFA certified instructors Dr. Grace Wine and Mrs. Barbara Tucker. Wine is a GSC graduate and currently teaches English at Gilmer County High School; Tucker is a Region seven Adolescent Health Initiative Coordinator.

“As educators, we teach the whole child. If the basic needs of a child are not met, our best efforts will fall short,” said Wine. “By understanding common problems, early warning signs, and proper intervention strategies, teachers can become effective “first aid responders” as they are on the front lines meeting the needs of students. As an instructor, I can’t express the importance of this course enough. Not only is it valuable to teachers, but anyone who works with children/teens in any capacity can benefit. Knowledge is power. Knowledge of the early warning signs of mental health issues, how to respond, and where to find support can save lives. You can be the difference,” added Wine.

Participants receive a certificate following their YMHFA training that is valid for up to three years, according to GSC.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

