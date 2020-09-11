Health officials report 157 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 157 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.

It brings the total count to 12,174.

DHHR officials also reported six additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday bringing the death count to 263.

The patients were a 86-year old female from Logan County, a 90-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Fayette County, and a 79-year old male from Kanawha County.

“As we honor the lives of these West Virginians, we also remember those Americans who perished on this solemn anniversary nineteen years ago,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 2,849 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 147 patients are currently hospitalized. 56 patients are in ICU, and 20 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (856), Boone (170), Braxton (9), Brooke (104), Cabell (620), Calhoun (21), Clay (30), Doddridge (15), Fayette (439), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (114), Hampshire (93), Hancock (136), Hardy (75), Harrison (312), Jackson (224), Jefferson (398), Kanawha (1,839), Lewis (37), Lincoln (130), Logan (536), Marion (235), Marshall (139), Mason (126), McDowell (76), Mercer (357), Mineral (148), Mingo (291), Monongalia (1,581), Monroe (142), Morgan (43), Nicholas (62), Ohio (313), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (55), Preston (143), Putnam (371), Raleigh (403), Randolph (229), Ritchie (9), Roane (38), Summers (25), Taylor (112), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (57), Wayne (307), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (329), Wyoming (73).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.