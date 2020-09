FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - On her senior night, Tricia Lemasters scored two goals for Fairmont Senior as the Bears outlasted the Colts, 2-1.

Fairmont Senior improves to 2-1 on the year while Philip Barbour suffered its first loss to move to 1-1-1.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.