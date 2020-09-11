Advertisement

New addition to Mountaineer Food Bank in Weston, W.Va.

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On a day that recognizes food nationally, the Mountaineer Food Bank added a new addition in Weston to help battle the food challenges across the state.

One in seven people struggle with hunger and one in five of those individuals are children.

“Central W.Va. has a lot of struggles. Rural communities seem to have transportation issues, access to food issues,” said Executive Director of Mountaineer Food Bank Chad Morrison.

Even before covid, hunger was an issue in the state. The mountaineer food bank has served over 250 thousand families which is over 20 million lbs of food. There numbers have gone up over 30 percent since the pandemic hit

“We really want to focus on being able to reach people in those rural areas and the people that can’t get out and get food and really touch their lives through food,” says Morrison.

The executive directors say this is just another place they can continue to store food by having this mountaineer food bank in the area.

