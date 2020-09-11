Parties banned in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Parties and social gatherings at residential units in certain areas of Morgantown are banned starting today.

This comes from a written order signed by Interim City Manager, Emily Muzzarelli, yesterday.

This order is allowed by city council’s approval of Emergency Ordinance 2020-5 on Sept. 1, which authorized the City Manager to limit the numbers allowed to gather socially in private residences and in eating and drinking establishments if needed.

Monongalia County is now designated “red” on Governor Justice’s County Alert System.

The city of Morgantown says that the following public health measures will be adopted:

Parties and social gatherings are prohibited at residential units, including their yards or parking lots, in the areas shown on the attached map, which is incorporated into this order by reference. This restriction does not limit residents and their family members from using their residential property, nor does it limit deliveries, maintenance, repairs, or other regular business at these properties. All other nonresidents are prohibited from gathering at these residential units.

Any Assembly Occupancy Permit for a residential property within the areas defined in Paragraph 1, above, is suspended during the effective period of this Order.

Any violation of this Article shall be deemed a public nuisance subject to summary abatement by the Chief of Police, or other law enforcement officer, including the Fire Marshal and deputy fire marshals. In addition, any violation shall be a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of no less than $25.00 and no more than $500.00. Each day a violation continues shall constitute a separate violation.

The written order will go into effect beginning at 12 a.m. on Sept. 11.

View the map where public gatherings are prohibited.

