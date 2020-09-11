Advertisement

Parties banned in Morgantown

Downtown Morgantown
Downtown Morgantown(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Parties and social gatherings at residential units in certain areas of Morgantown are banned starting today.

This comes from a written order signed by Interim City Manager, Emily Muzzarelli, yesterday.

This order is allowed by city council’s approval of Emergency Ordinance 2020-5 on Sept. 1, which authorized the City Manager to limit the numbers allowed to gather socially in private residences and in eating and drinking establishments if needed.

Monongalia County is now designated “red” on Governor Justice’s County Alert System.

The city of Morgantown says that the following public health measures will be adopted:

  • Parties and social gatherings are prohibited at residential units, including their yards or parking lots, in the areas shown on the attached map, which is incorporated into this order by reference. This restriction does not limit residents and their family members from using their residential property, nor does it limit deliveries, maintenance, repairs, or other regular business at these properties. All other nonresidents are prohibited from gathering at these residential units.
  • Any Assembly Occupancy Permit for a residential property within the areas defined in Paragraph 1, above, is suspended during the effective period of this Order.
  • Any violation of this Article shall be deemed a public nuisance subject to summary abatement by the Chief of Police, or other law enforcement officer, including the Fire Marshal and deputy fire marshals. In addition, any violation shall be a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of no less than $25.00 and no more than $500.00. Each day a violation continues shall constitute a separate violation.

The written order will go into effect beginning at 12 a.m. on Sept. 11.

View the map where public gatherings are prohibited.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Street closure: Part of Madison Street will be closed on Monday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
High Point Construction will be closing a segment of Madison Street on Monday, Sept 14.

News

Possible COVID-19 case in Lewis County Schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
There is a confirmation of a probable COVID-19 case within the Lewis County School system today.

News

WVU physicians lead fundraising effort to support Mountaineer Food Bank

Updated: 1 hours ago
More and more West Virginians, financially burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic, are turning to food banks to put meals on their tables.

News

Health officials report 157 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
W.Va. DHHR officials reported 157 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.

Latest News

News

New addition to Mountaineer Food Bank in Weston, W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
The Mountaineer Food Bank added a new addition in Weston to help battle the food challenges across the state.

News

Buckhannon Fire Department responds to A/C unit fire at Walmart

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Buckhannon Fire Department responds to A/C unit fire at Walmart

News

Trump administration: more than $253,000 in housing preservation grants to be given to rural W.Va..

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
e Trump administration announced today that the USDA is investing more than $253,000 in housing preservation grants in rural W.Va..

News

More than $824,000 given to law enforcement agencies and school districts in W.Va.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
law enforcement agencies and school districts received more than $824,000

News

Kroger to provide drive-thru flu shots

Updated: 19 hours ago
Kroger announced Thursday drive-thru shots would be available at all of Kroger Health’s 2,200 pharmacies and 223 of its Little Clinics.

News

$650,000 is announced for Brownfield site cleanup in W.Va.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced $650,000 to clean-up two Brownfield site locations in W.Va