Police: Man killed by train may have been under the influence

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man hit and killed by a train in Fairmont this week was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to Fairmont Police.

The man was asleep on the tracks near Washington Street and the TRANSFLO facility in the city on Wednesday afternoon, according to Detective Zachary Buck. The train operator sounded its horn to alert the man, but it was too late, Buck said.

The 51-year-old was not from the area. Police don’t intend on releasing his name.

