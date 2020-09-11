Advertisement

Possible COVID-19 case in Lewis County Schools

For students at Lewis County Schools in Kentucky-- the in-person learning option will be replaced with virtual learning for 9 weeks following the September 8th start date.
For students at Lewis County Schools in Kentucky-- the in-person learning option will be replaced with virtual learning for 9 weeks following the September 8th start date.(Marlee Pinchok)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a confirmation of a probable COVID-19 case within the Lewis County School system today, according to Lewis County Schools.

Lewis County Schools states that as they became aware of the situation, contact was made with the local health department immediately. They also state that caution was taken and guidelines from the West Virginia Department of Education and The Lewis County Health Department were followed.

All potentially involved parties will be contacted by the Lewis County Health Department as new information becomes available, according to Lewis County Schools.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Street closure: Part of Madison Street will be closed on Monday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
High Point Construction will be closing a segment of Madison Street on Monday, Sept 14.

News

Parties banned in Morgantown

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Parties and social gatherings at residential units in certain areas of Morgantown are banned starting today.

News

WVU physicians lead fundraising effort to support Mountaineer Food Bank

Updated: 1 hours ago
More and more West Virginians, financially burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic, are turning to food banks to put meals on their tables.

News

Health officials report 157 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
W.Va. DHHR officials reported 157 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.

Latest News

News

New addition to Mountaineer Food Bank in Weston, W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
The Mountaineer Food Bank added a new addition in Weston to help battle the food challenges across the state.

News

Buckhannon Fire Department responds to A/C unit fire at Walmart

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Buckhannon Fire Department responds to A/C unit fire at Walmart

News

Trump administration: more than $253,000 in housing preservation grants to be given to rural W.Va..

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
e Trump administration announced today that the USDA is investing more than $253,000 in housing preservation grants in rural W.Va..

News

More than $824,000 given to law enforcement agencies and school districts in W.Va.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
law enforcement agencies and school districts received more than $824,000

News

Kroger to provide drive-thru flu shots

Updated: 19 hours ago
Kroger announced Thursday drive-thru shots would be available at all of Kroger Health’s 2,200 pharmacies and 223 of its Little Clinics.

News

$650,000 is announced for Brownfield site cleanup in W.Va.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced $650,000 to clean-up two Brownfield site locations in W.Va