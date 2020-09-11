Possible COVID-19 case in Lewis County Schools

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a confirmation of a probable COVID-19 case within the Lewis County School system today, according to Lewis County Schools.

Lewis County Schools states that as they became aware of the situation, contact was made with the local health department immediately. They also state that caution was taken and guidelines from the West Virginia Department of Education and The Lewis County Health Department were followed.

All potentially involved parties will be contacted by the Lewis County Health Department as new information becomes available, according to Lewis County Schools.

