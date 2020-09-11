Advertisement

Republican Party of Virginia’s headquarters vandalized overnight

The headquarters' glass windows and glass doors were broken.
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Republican Party of Virginia’s headquarters were vandalized, the party said.

Richmond police say fourth precinct officers were called to the 100 block of East Grace Street for the report of a damaged building.

According to the investigation, either overnight or in the early morning hours, the windows of the headquarters were broken.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Fourth Precinct Detectives at 804- 646-4105 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

RPV Chairman Rich Anderson released the following statement:

“Undercover of darkness on Thursday night, the violent wave of crime that has infected Richmond for months struck again with a violent, cowardly, and unprovoked attack on the state headquarters of the Republican Party of Virginia (RPV). In prior months, these violent attacks on families and businesses in Virginia’s capital city have gone unchecked by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, whose neglect enabled last night’s attack on the building that has been the home of millions of Virginia Republicans for four decades. While the damage to RPV Headquarters was limited to the glass frontage of the building, it was a clear attempt to induce a sense of terror in Virginia Republicans. On this day when we remember the cowardly attacks of 9/11, I call on Governor Northam, Mayor Stoney, and Democrat members of the General Assembly to condemn these cowardly acts of hate and violence. Virginia Republicans will now restore our headquarters—just as we now resume the fight to restore a good government in Virginia, defeat extremist General Assembly Democrats in 2021, and repeal every destructive bills they passed in 2020.”

Mayor Stoney tweeted in response to the incident, saying “Although I may not agree with this party’s stances, violence and vandalism have no place in this city. Destruction is not how we win arguments.”

