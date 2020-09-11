Salem has second outbreak of COVID-19; Residents concerned

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem is a small city with a population of just over 1,500. However, it is also the site of two separate outbreaks of COVID-19.

The Genesis Nursing Home in Salem accounts for 34 positive cases here in Salem, with 20 residents and 14 staff members testing positive. Unfortunately, three of those residents have since died.

In addition to the Genesis Nursing Home, the Salem Fire & EMS department also reported five positive cases of COVID-19 from its latest round of testing on Tuesday. Chad Bundy of the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department says that the possibility of a connection is being looked into.

“We are doing infectious disease investigations on all positive cases, which includes contract tracing, and we’re doing everything we can to piece those things together.” Bundy said.

As a result, many residents have become concerned, and even a restaurant, Trail Side Pub, has decided to close for the rest of the week. Valerie Lane, the restaurant’s owner, says that their decision was based on these concerns.

“We wanted to take the extra precautions to thoroughly clean the restaurant again, even though we take care of it after every single customer.” Lane said.

In the midst of all the concerns, there is also confidence in some residents. Rose Freeman, an employee at a Mountain Mart on Main Street says that as long as everyone does what they need to do, everything will be okay.

“As long as everybody is doing what they’re supposed to do, following the social distancing guidelines, wearing their masks, then I’m a little more comfortable than I would be say, somewhere where we’re getting nobody listening,” Freeman said, “and for the most part a lot of people around here are following the guidelines.”

Despite all of the concerns, Bundy tells 5 news that there are no additional positive cases at the Genesis Nursing Facility from their latest round of testing.

