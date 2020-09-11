Street closure: Part of Madison Street will be closed on Monday

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - High Point Construction will be closing a segment of Madison Street on Monday, Sept 14. The affected section will be between the intersection with South Spring Street and the rear entrance to Wendy’s.

Traffic will be open at the Spring Street and Madison Street intersection. Traffic from Kanawha Street will not have through access beyond the rear entrance to Wendy’s.

The construction is anticipated to be completed in one day, but could extend to a second or third day.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.