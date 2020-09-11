Advertisement

The Harrison County Honor Guard gives tribute to 9/11 victims

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Honor Guard make their tribute to the thousands of victims of the terror attack.

Today marks the nineteenth year of the deadliest terror attacks to ever occur on american soil. Bridgeport came out to pay their respects to the nearly 3,000 people that lost their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks.

John Tiegen or “TIG” was on the security team in Benghazi in the 2012 Benghazi attack and recalls where he was.

“Where I was on September 11, 2001; I was getting headed for work I was in Washington State at the time, my wife was active duty in the army and I just remember watching on the news when I heard the very first plane hitting I already knew it was an attack,” said Tiegen.

Today marks the first annual W.Va. chapter of the Humble Heros' Foundation golf tournament to fundriaise for veterans.

“What’s unique about this charity is the fact that we don’t just give it to ourselves, we actually earn money for other military charities and give it out. We’ve done like PTSD, yoga classes, we’ve done service dogs,” Tiegen says.

As the country mourns the past tragedy, Tiegen says we should never forget.

“Honoring it every year, it just keeps the memory alive and it kind of helps so it doesn’t get repeated. When you start to forget your past, it will happen again. You’re not forgotten unless your name is spoken for the final time so that’s the biggest thing.”

The Humble Heros' expects to bring in $75,000.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Law enforcement agencies and school districts in Upshur County are receiving funding

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Several law enforcement agencies and school districts received funding for school safety including the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department

News

House call: Why do the obesity statistics in West Virginia continue to grow?

Updated: 1 hour ago
More than 35% of the state’s population is currently obese.

News

Glenville State College Preservice Teachers Participate in YMHFA Training

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Preservice teachers at Glenville State College (GSC) recently participated in Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) training.

News

Republican Party of Virginia’s headquarters vandalized overnight

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Republican Party of Virginia’s headquarters were vandalized.

Latest News

News

Salem has second outbreak of COVID-19; Residents concerned

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Salem is the site of two separate outbreaks of COVID-19.

News

Police: Man killed by train may have been under the influence

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A man was hit and killed by a train in Fairmont this week.

News

A life-saving gift: Man donates part of his liver to his wife

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health professionals in Ohio marked a major milestone last month as a woman from West Virginia received the gift of life from her husband.

News

Street closure: Part of Madison Street will be closed on Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
High Point Construction will be closing a segment of Madison Street on Monday, Sept 14.

News

Parties banned in Morgantown

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Parties and social gatherings at residential units in certain areas of Morgantown are banned starting today.

News

Possible COVID-19 case in Lewis County Schools

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
There is a confirmation of a probable COVID-19 case within the Lewis County School system today.