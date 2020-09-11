The Harrison County Honor Guard gives tribute to 9/11 victims

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Honor Guard make their tribute to the thousands of victims of the terror attack.

Today marks the nineteenth year of the deadliest terror attacks to ever occur on american soil. Bridgeport came out to pay their respects to the nearly 3,000 people that lost their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks.

John Tiegen or “TIG” was on the security team in Benghazi in the 2012 Benghazi attack and recalls where he was.

“Where I was on September 11, 2001; I was getting headed for work I was in Washington State at the time, my wife was active duty in the army and I just remember watching on the news when I heard the very first plane hitting I already knew it was an attack,” said Tiegen.

Today marks the first annual W.Va. chapter of the Humble Heros' Foundation golf tournament to fundriaise for veterans.

“What’s unique about this charity is the fact that we don’t just give it to ourselves, we actually earn money for other military charities and give it out. We’ve done like PTSD, yoga classes, we’ve done service dogs,” Tiegen says.

As the country mourns the past tragedy, Tiegen says we should never forget.

“Honoring it every year, it just keeps the memory alive and it kind of helps so it doesn’t get repeated. When you start to forget your past, it will happen again. You’re not forgotten unless your name is spoken for the final time so that’s the biggest thing.”

The Humble Heros' expects to bring in $75,000.

