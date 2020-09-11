Thursday Overnight Forecast | September 10th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The little bit of rain we had faded away tonight leaving some patchy fog to develop overnight and clear to partly cloudy skies across the region. Tomorrow will be another mainly dry day with the exception of an isolated shower again East. The weekend starts off dry but does not end that way as a stormy system crosses through late Saturday night into Sunday.

Friday (Patriot Day): Another mostly dry day with a slight dip in dewpoints and air temperatures. A stray shower around. High: 82

Saturday: Turning muggy once again as warm air flows in from the SW. Rain showers will return later in the evening with a few storms possible late/overnight. Gusty winds and soaking rain at times possible overnight. High: 84

Sunday: Windy, wet start as a cold front sweeps through the area. Some storms may be strong but the weather will begin to calm for the second portion of the day. High: 80