WVU physicians lead fundraising effort to support Mountaineer Food Bank

Mountaineer Food Bank
Mountaineer Food Bank(WDTV)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WDTV) - More and more West Virginians, financially burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic, are turning to food banks to put meals on their tables.

A West Virginia University School of Medicine outreach program (HOPE) is working to raise $90,000 for a refrigerated trailer for West Virginians via Mountaineer Food Bank. HOPE, which stands for: healthcare, opportunity, people, and education, identifies community-based needs and improves access to healthcare throughout the state of W.Va.

“Our land-grant mission is to help the residents of West Virginia and we take that mission very seriously,” Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president and executive dean for WVU Health Sciences, said

Due to the economic impact, food banks in W.Va. have seen a significant rise in demand in recent months.

MFB distributes over 16.7 million lbs of food annually to more than 450 feeding programs in 48 of the state’s 55 counties. Nearly $25,000 has been raised or pledged to date. That total includes pledges of $10,000 from the HOPE program and $10,000 from the four physicians behind the effort.

Donations to the food bank can be made online at a dedicated crowdfunding page. General donations can be made to the Health Outreach Fund at give.wvu.edu/medicine to support the HOPE program.

