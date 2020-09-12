Bridgeport native turns 103 years old

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport native turned 103 years old. Josephine Lauder-man celebrated her birthday this morning at Denny’s in New Pointe plaza.

A graduate of victory high school - Lauderman was born when Woodrow Wilson was president. She has two children and five grandchildren.

She’s experienced a lot over the last century.

“It’s different, quite different. I’ve had an enjoyable reunion but I never thought I’d live to be over a hundred years old!” said Lauderman.

Friends tell 5 news that she goes out for breakfast and lunch with her friends at Denny’s every day

