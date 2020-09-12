News
Week 2 of the Fifth Quarter
Check out all game highlights from week 2 of the high school football season
5th Quarter Week 2
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:41 AM EDT
|
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Liberty at Bridgeport
Philip Barbour at Buckhannon-Upshur
East Fairmont at Robert C. Byrd
Elkins at Lewis County
Fairmont Senior at North Marion
South Harrison at Tyler Consolidated
Webster County at Tygarts Valley
Wirt County at Gilmer County
Preston at John Marshall
Grafton at St. Marys
Latest News
Sports
Premier Bank Player of Week 1: Jeremiah King
Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT
Sports
Lemasters, Bears outlast Colts, 2-1
Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT
Tricia LeMasters scored two goals
Sports
Fairmont Senior uses balanced attack to down PB, 8-3
Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT
Three players scored two goals
Sports
King chasing way more than just school records with Flying Eagles
Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
Premier Bank Player of the Week
Sports
ACC coaches proposes all-inclusive NCAA tournament
Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
Would allow all eligible teams into the big dance
Sports
WVU women’s soccer embarks on 9-game Big 12 slate Friday
Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
Mountaineers travel to Iowa State
Sports
Monongalia County Athletics on indefinite pause
Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT
County remains in red on DHHR map
Sports
Bridgeport sweeps soccer doubleheader over Byrd
Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:27 PM EDT
Boys won 4-0, Girls 6-0
Sports
“We better be”: WVU opens 2020 season with emphasis on run game
Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
Worst in the Big 12 in 2019 in rushing offense
Sports
Former Mountaineers find home on practice squads
Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT
Many were cut on Saturday when teams trimmed down to 53-man.