WVDE releases School Alert System Map update

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has posted today’s School Alert System Map update and Monongalia County remains in the red.

Mon County is the only county in the red.

The map shows Upshur, Taylor and Tucker counties have moved to yellow. Harrison and Doddridge remain yellow from last week.

Marion has moved to green for this week.

According to the release, the map determines which counties will hold in-person and blended instruction, and it will direct the level of extracurricular activities permitted for the week of September 13-20.

