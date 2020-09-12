Advertisement

WVDE releases School Alert System Map update

Monongalia County remains in the red
Saturday's School Color Code Map.
Saturday's School Color Code Map.(WVDE)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has posted today’s School Alert System Map update and Monongalia County remains in the red.

Mon County is the only county in the red.

The map shows Upshur, Taylor and Tucker counties have moved to yellow. Harrison and Doddridge remain yellow from last week.

Marion has moved to green for this week.

According to the release, the map determines which counties will hold in-person and blended instruction, and it will direct the level of extracurricular activities permitted for the week of September 13-20.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Law enforcement agencies and school districts in Upshur County are receiving funding

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Several law enforcement agencies and school districts received funding for school safety including the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department

News

The Harrison County Honor Guard gives tribute to 9/11 victims

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
The Harrison County Honor Guard make their tribute to the thousands of victims of the terror attack.

News

House call: Why do the obesity statistics in West Virginia continue to grow?

Updated: 23 hours ago
More than 35% of the state’s population is currently obese.

News

Glenville State College Preservice Teachers Participate in YMHFA Training

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Preservice teachers at Glenville State College (GSC) recently participated in Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) training.

Latest News

News

Republican Party of Virginia’s headquarters vandalized overnight

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
The Republican Party of Virginia’s headquarters were vandalized.

News

Salem has second outbreak of COVID-19; Residents concerned

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Salem is the site of two separate outbreaks of COVID-19.

News

Police: Man killed by train may have been under the influence

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
A man was hit and killed by a train in Fairmont this week.

News

A life-saving gift: Man donates part of his liver to his wife

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health professionals in Ohio marked a major milestone last month as a woman from West Virginia received the gift of life from her husband.

News

Street closure: Part of Madison Street will be closed on Monday

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
High Point Construction will be closing a segment of Madison Street on Monday, Sept 14.

News

Parties banned in Morgantown

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Parties and social gatherings at residential units in certain areas of Morgantown are banned starting today.