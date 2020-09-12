Advertisement

WVU Throttles Eastern Kentucky, 56-10 in Season-Opener

Mountaineers total 624 yards of offense
WVU football
WVU football(WDTV)
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU came out energized and well-rounded winning their season opener over Eastern Kentucky, 56-10 at Milan Puskar Stadium Saturday.

“I thought our guys prepared,” said WVU head coach Neal Brown. They were very appreciative of the opportunity, and they went out and they played to our standard."

The Mountaineers entered the game short-handed as Brown suspended 11 players, including multiple starters for a violation of team rules. But that didn’t slow West Virginia down.

Redshirt-junior quarterback Jarret Deoge completed 19 of 25 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Leddie Brown recorded a career-high 123 yards on the ground while totaling three touchdowns. Redshirt-junior running back Alec Sinkfield also ran for 123 yards and reached pay dirt twice.

WVU totaled 624 yards of offense while holding Eastern Kentucky to 206. With the victory, the Mountaineers improve to 1-0. The Colonels drop to 0-2.

The Mountaineers will be back in action in two weeks on Sept. 26 to open its Big 12 schedule at Oklahoma State. Kickoff time in Stillwater will be announced at a future date.

