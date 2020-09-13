Advertisement

DOJ: 5 West Virginians had enough fentanyl to kill 20,000 people

Five West Virginians from Gilmer and Grant counties face federal drug charges in a drug conspiracy that involved enough fentanyl to kill 20,000 people, federal prosecutors said.
Five West Virginians from Gilmer and Grant counties face federal drug charges in a drug conspiracy that involved enough fentanyl to kill 20,000 people, federal prosecutors said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Five West Virginians from Gilmer and Grant counties face charges in a drug conspiracy that involved enough fentanyl to kill 20,000 people, federal prosecutors said.

The drug operation allegedly spanned between Maryland and West Virginia. Their goal was to distribute at least five grams of methamphetamine and at least 40 grams of fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

Prosecutors said the crimes happened in Grant County and elsewhere between fall 2019 and January 2020.

The people charged include:

- Joshua Lee Rutherford, 32, of Linn, West Virginia

- Kevin Wayne Fultz, 31, of Maysville, West Virginia

- Betty Arlene Chapman, 42, of Cabins, West Virginia

- Joshua Aaron Roy, 35, of Maysville, West Virginia

- Kelsey Morgan Ault, 26, of Maysville, West Virginia

The five were indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Elkins last month. Powell announced the charges Friday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case; the Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

