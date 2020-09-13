Investigation: Some ballots counted twice, no races affected

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — An investigation has found that some absentee ballots in Berkeley County were counted twice during the primary election, but it didn’t change the outcome of any races, officials said.

The mistake led Berkeley County election officials to put new procedures and safe guards in place for the general election, The Journal reported, citing an update shared Thursday with the Berkeley County Council,

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office concluded in its investigation that certain absentee ballots were counted twice due to human error and a lack of adequate controls and audit procedures.

Berkeley County Clerk John W. Small Jr. reported on Sept. 3 that his office discovered a process error in tallying the primary election ballots and requested the investigation.

After reviewing the findings, Small added procedures and controls that will help safeguard future elections from similar errors, county officials said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.