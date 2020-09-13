Advertisement

Jordan Darensbourg’s Saturday Night Forecast

Frontal boundary brings rain chances for Sunday before we see sunnier skies for most of next week
As the frontal boundary approaches, we'll be seeing rain chances increase and maybe a few rumbles of thunder
As the frontal boundary approaches, we'll be seeing rain chances increase and maybe a few rumbles of thunder
By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ve been dry and warm, but we might see some changes tonight into tomorrow.

Tonight, a frontal boundary will slide in from the west, which could add a bit of moisture out ahead of it that’ll bring us those light rain chances, especially after midnight. The best rain chances come Sunday, especially during the late morning/afternoon as that frontal boundary makes its passage through the region.

Monday through Wednesday look gorgeous though, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and comfortable humidity, before we see our next chances of rain Thursday evening into Saturday as Sally’s remnants, as well as a cold front, combine to bring potentially soaking rain to areas mainly south of US-33.

