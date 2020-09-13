Advertisement

“Let Them Play” rally in Morgantown calls out state leaders

Morgantown rally "Let Them Play"
Morgantown rally "Let Them Play"(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Morgantown community members came together for a “Let them play” rally.

Morgantown area students, coaches, and families gathered at the intersection of Chestnut Ridge Road and Don Nehlen Drive for a “Let Them Play” rally.

Monongalia County high schoolers were unable to play sports as the county was in the red phase. This phase suspends all after school activities for high school, middle school, and elementary school until the color code changes.

However, WVU students were still allowed to have their games.

Members of the community felt it was unfair that WVU could continue to play sports, but local high schoolers couldn’t.

Students aren’t just concerned about sports, eighth-grader, Lily Hastings said she was upset that she doesn’t get to be in school.

“I made the cheer team this year, and I was looking forward to making the team. I was also looking forward to my eighth-grade year and going back to school,” she said.

Hastings adds she worried for students that don’t have someone at home to help them with their schoolwork while classes are virtual.

