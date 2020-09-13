Morgantown boy treated to mail-themed birthday parade
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -
A Morgantown community came together for a special birthday celebration
Ben celebrated his 13 birthday!
Community members decorated their cars and put on a mail themed parade for him.
Monongalia County Commissioner Ed Hawkins even gave Ben a key to the city.
At the end of the parade, there was a big “mailbox” filled with presents for Ben.
