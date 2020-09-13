Advertisement

Record number of weekend COVID-19 cases reported in West Virginia

By Josh Croup
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia health officials reported more cases of COVID-19 this weekend than any other during the pandemic.

The state confirmed 347 new cases of the virus on Saturday and 178 on Sunday for a total of 525 over the two-day period.

Saturday’s number set a pandemic record in the state for the most cases reported in one day.

Active cases rose above 3,000 this weekend for the first time during the pandemic, climbing to 3,143 on Sunday. That’s an increase of 112 since Saturday.

The DHHR on Sunday confirmed the death of an 81-year-old woman from Logan County, bringing the state’s virus death toll to 266.

Hospitalizations have held steady in recent days; 147 West Virginians are in the hospital as of Sunday, with 58 of them in the ICU.

Active cases also rose again in Monongalia County. It currently has 551 active cases, the second-most in the state behind Kanawha County, which has 732.

But Monongalia County’s seven-day rolling average dropped for the fifth-straight day to 34.09 cases per 100,000 residents. In order for students to return to the classroom in Monongalia County, it has to return to ‘yellow’ on the state’s county alert map, and have 3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000 residents. ‘Red’ counties have 25+ cases per 100,000 residents.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (36), Berkeley (872), Boone (176), Braxton (9), Brooke (104), Cabell (654), Calhoun (22), Clay (30), Doddridge (17), Fayette (470), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (117), Hampshire (95), Hancock (137), Hardy (75), Harrison (320), Jackson (228), Jefferson (403), Kanawha (1,985), Lewis (37), Lincoln (139), Logan (544), Marion (243), Marshall (139), Mason (124), McDowell (80), Mercer (379), Mineral (149), Mingo (301), Monongalia (1,691), Monroe (144), Morgan (44), Nicholas (66), Ohio (328), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (56), Preston (142), Putnam (399), Raleigh (415), Randolph (230), Ritchie (9), Roane (41), Summers (28), Taylor (113), Tucker (16), Tyler (15), Upshur (58), Wayne (317), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (333), Wyoming (80).

