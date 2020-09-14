Advertisement

Bible Center School starts in-person school despite Kanawha County public schools’ decision

The school began on Monday, September 14.
The school began on Monday, September 14.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Bible Center School has started offering both in-person and online education choices.

The school began on Monday, September 14.

School officials say even though this decision differs from Kanawha County public schools' decision, BCS believes this approach strikes a balance between the needs of today and beyond.

BCS says they are taking extraordinary steps to mitigate the risk that in-person education could present. They say they will update their safety protocols.

The Bible Center School says, "historically, West Virginia has deferred to the judgment of students, teachers, and their respective families in instances where private schools choose to deviate from decisions made by public schools. BCS respectfully requests that our great State do the same in this instance

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says they need to stop in-person learning. Officials with the health department say Kanawha County is seeing some of the highest cases of coronavirus that they’ve seen and community spread is a big concern.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Jim Justice to hold a meeting tonight to discuss changes to the COVID-19 plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Governor Jim Justice announced that he will hold a meeting today at 5 p.m. to discuss changes to the COVID-19 measures.

News

Court denies Kanye West’s motion to be on W.Va ballot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Kanye West’s motion to be on the W.Va. ballot running for President in the 2020 General Election has been denied.

News

West Virginia Wesleyan College ranked one of its top regional universities in the south

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to a U.S. News & World Report ’2021 Best Colleges' today ranking, WVWC is one of its top regional universities in the south.

News

Hospital officials: Clarksburg Councilman in serious condition after getting shot

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Clarksburg Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot is in serious condition this morning at Ruby Memorial Hospital after getting shot at his home Sunday night, a hospital spokesperson tells 5 News.

Latest News

News

Health officials report nine additional COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 8 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 275.

News

Fire in Morgantown causes roughly $60,000 in damages

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A house fire in Morgantown caused roughly $60,000 in damages

News

Police: Clarksburg Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot shot

Updated: 17 hours ago

One-on-one with Secretary of State Candidate Natalie Tennant

Updated: 18 hours ago
One-on-one with Secretary of State Candidate Natalie Tennant

News

Police: Clarksburg City Councilman shot, suspect in custody was wanted by U.S. Marshals

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff and Josh Croup
Clarksburg City Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot was shot Sunday on East Main Street, multiple sources confirmed to 5 News.

Coronavirus and the Classroom

Updated: 23 hours ago
5 News Special Report: Coronavirus and the Classroom