Advertisement

Court denies Kanye West’s motion to be on W.Va ballot

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church, in Houston. Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission are recommending that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state's presidential ballot in November 2020 because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers.
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church, in Houston. Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission are recommending that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state's presidential ballot in November 2020 because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers.((AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File) (Source: Michael Wyke))
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Kanye West’s motion to be on the W.Va. ballot running for President in the 2020 General Election has been denied.

West filed a complaint on Aug. 28 claiming that West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner violated his right to freedom of speech and association and equal protection. These rights are protected by the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

West needed 7,144 signatures by Aug. 3 in order to have his name placed on the ballot. He submitted more than 14,000 signatures before the deadline, according to officials.

Approximately three weeks after West submitted the signatures, he was notified by Warner that over 7,000 of his petition signatures had been invalidated by county clerks, leaving West 761 signatures short of the total number required to be placed on the ballot, according to court documents.

West complained that he wasn’t given the opportunity to challenge the state’s decision of the invalid signatures.

The District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia denied West’s objection, enforcing the decision that West cannot put his name on the W.Va. ballot in the 2020 Presidential election.

West is running for President of the United States as an independent candidate not affiliated with any major party.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Virginia Wesleyan College ranked one of its top regional universities in the south

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to a U.S. News & World Report ’2021 Best Colleges' today ranking, WVWC is one of its top regional universities in the south.

News

Hospital officials: Clarksburg Councilman in serious condition after getting shot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Clarksburg Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot is in serious condition this morning at Ruby Memorial Hospital after getting shot at his home Sunday night, a hospital spokesperson tells 5 News.

News

Health officials report nine additional COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 3 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 275.

News

Fire in Morgantown causes roughly $60,000 in damages

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A house fire in Morgantown caused roughly $60,000 in damages

Latest News

News

Police: Clarksburg Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot shot

Updated: 13 hours ago

One-on-one with Secretary of State Candidate Natalie Tennant

Updated: 13 hours ago
One-on-one with Secretary of State Candidate Natalie Tennant

News

Police: Clarksburg City Councilman shot, suspect in custody was wanted by U.S. Marshals

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff and Josh Croup
Clarksburg City Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot was shot Sunday on East Main Street, multiple sources confirmed to 5 News.

Coronavirus and the Classroom

Updated: 18 hours ago
5 News Special Report: Coronavirus and the Classroom

News

Gov. Justice: If COVID trends continue, things might have to shut down

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
The governor said if things don’t improve, the state will move to put more restrictions in place in areas experiencing heightened or substantial community transmission of the virus.

News

DOJ: 5 West Virginians had enough fentanyl to kill 20,000 people

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The drug operation allegedly spanned between Maryland and West Virginia.