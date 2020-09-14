Court denies Kanye West’s motion to be on W.Va ballot

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Kanye West’s motion to be on the W.Va. ballot running for President in the 2020 General Election has been denied.

West filed a complaint on Aug. 28 claiming that West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner violated his right to freedom of speech and association and equal protection. These rights are protected by the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

West needed 7,144 signatures by Aug. 3 in order to have his name placed on the ballot. He submitted more than 14,000 signatures before the deadline, according to officials.

Approximately three weeks after West submitted the signatures, he was notified by Warner that over 7,000 of his petition signatures had been invalidated by county clerks, leaving West 761 signatures short of the total number required to be placed on the ballot, according to court documents.

West complained that he wasn’t given the opportunity to challenge the state’s decision of the invalid signatures.

The District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia denied West’s objection, enforcing the decision that West cannot put his name on the W.Va. ballot in the 2020 Presidential election.

West is running for President of the United States as an independent candidate not affiliated with any major party.

