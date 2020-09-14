East Fairmont Cross Country Sweeps Buffalo Creek Invitational

CLAY, W.Va (WDTV) - The East Fairmont cross country team swept the field at the Buffalo Creek Invitational in Clay County.

The Bees girls team topped the three-team field with 29 points. They were paced by freshman Sophia Schnore who was the first place finisher with a time of 24:07.6.

On the other side, East Fairmont’s boys team bested the seven-team field with 28 points. The Bees were led by freshman Drew Moore who finished in second with a time of 19.17.6.

